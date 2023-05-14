Prep baseball: Warriors edge Hawks to win 3A District 1 title; both teams headed to state

With two outs and a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, Edmonds-Woodway’s Diego Escandon hit a single that scored his brother Cruz Escandon, giving the Warriors a 2-1 win over Mountlake Terrace in the 3A District 1 baseball championship Saturday afternoon at Everett’s Funko Field.

Both teams head to the state baseball tournament next week.

Mountlake Terrace held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning, when E-W’s Thomas Shults hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Dylan Schlenger started the game for Edmonds-Woodway. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out four. Drew Warner, who came in to relieve Schlenger, earned the win for the Warriors.

Braeden Swan started on the mound for Mountlake Terrace. During six and a third innings of work, he allowed nine hits and two runs while striking out four.

Matthew Meadows went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Hawks. Meadows was also an asset in the outfield Saturday, assisting on a double-play at first base and throwing out a runner at home earlier in the game.

