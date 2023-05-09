Prep girls tennis: Undefeated Oliver leads Warriors into postseason play

As the prep girls’ tennis season moves into postseason tournament action this week, Edmonds-Woodway Warrior Paige Oliver has plenty to smile about — an undefeated regular season run, a role as one of the team leaders on this year’s Warrior squad and a family that has been cheering her on throughout the whole spring.

Oliver hopes the reasons to smile continue all the way to the 2023 WIAA state championships at the end of the month.

Oliver, who will undoubtedly be selected for the third straight year as an All-Wesco League 1st team honoree, dominated her competition this season. The senior not only went 8-0 in her No. 1 singles matches but did so without losing a set to her opponents.

“I’m really happy at how (the season) went,” Oliver said after her final win, a quick, straight-set 6-1, 6-0 victory over Glacier Peak’s Maddy Henningson on May 2.

Oliver begins her postseason on Tuesday, May 9, at Shorewood High School in the sub-district Wesco 3A South Conference tournament. That tourney will conclude on Wednesday with the WIAA District 1 tournament taking place the following week. The WIAA state championships are May 26-27 in Vancouver.

Oliver figures to be in the mix for all three tournaments. “I want to win both the districts’ tournaments and I want to place as well as I can at state,” she said.

As a junior last year, Oliver turned some heads with her postseason play, placing second in the District 1 tourney and going 1-2 at the state tournament. Her loss in the District 1 championship match was to Shorewood then-freshman Rylie Gettmann, a defeat that Oliver was able to avenge during the just-completed 2023 regular season when she beat Gettmann 6-1, 6-4 on April 19.

It would not be a surprise if Oliver and Gettmann — who placed eighth at state last year — match up again in this year’s sub-district singles’ championship match on Wednesday, nor the District 1 title tilt next week.

Oliver doesn’t put too much emphasis on her April win over Gettmann. “That’s just preparing me for (this year’s) district’s,” Oliver said.

The prep spring sports postseasons come at a busy time for high school seniors, but Oliver is taking it all in joyfully. “It’s been really fun,” she said. “I’m really excited for these next few months with prom and all the dances.”

Oliver added that her entire final season playing tennis at E-W has been a pleasure. “We have eight seniors including me so it’s been fun coming up with them but also to be a mentor to all the new JV players that have come on,” she explained. “It’s been fun to do team dinners and prepare stuff to do together.”

When Oliver and her Warrior teammates have hit the courts for competition this season, one of her biggest supporters has been her dad, Craig Oliver, who grew up playing competitive tennis himself.

So how is it having an encouraging yet competitive father so involved in her tennis game? “It’s been hard but I’ve learned to love it,” Paige said with a smile.

Following the high school postseason and a summer of open competitions and tournaments, Oliver will head to Spokane in the fall to attend Whitworth University and play tennis for the Pirates.

Oliver said she is looking forward to the challenge of collegiate tennis. “That will be fun,” she said. “College tennis is definitely a little faster and all the girls are good.”

Prep Girls Tennis: 2023 Sub-district Wesco League South Conference Tournament

When – Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10; 11 a.m. each day

Where – Shorewood High School

Teams – Shorewood (2023 regular season South Conference champions), Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Meadowdale, Cascade, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski