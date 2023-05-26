Prep track and field: Five Edmonds School District athletes qualify for state event finals

More than two dozen Edmonds School District student athletes had their day in the sun and in the spotlight during the first day of competition Thursday at the 2023 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships being held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The state qualifiers from Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High School brought home no medals on Thursday, but five did qualify for event finals to take place later in the meet.

Lynnwood’s Porsche Robinson had the seventh-fastest time during preliminary heats of the 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles on Thursday and will be in the finals of the event to be run on Friday.

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ team of Kennedy Shepard, Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas and Tresley Love slipped into the finals of the 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay competition with the eighth-fastest time in Thursday’s preliminaries. The finals of the 4×400 meter relays will be run late on day three on Saturday.

Prep Track: 2023 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day One results, May 25 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)

– Porsche Robinson (Lynnwood); 7th place in 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles preliminaries (15.46; qualified for finals; Friday, May 26, 5:05 p.m.)

– Kennedy Shepard, Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas, Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 8th place in 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries (4:06.07; qualified for finals; Saturday, May 27, 5:35 p.m.)

– Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway); 9th place in 3A Girls Shot Put finals (34-09.75)

– Matthew Patterson, Wyatt Waddel, John Patterson, Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 12th place in 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries (3:28.18; did not qualify for finals)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 17th place in 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles preliminaries (16.50; did not qualify for finals)

– Jamie Livingston, Aliah Karl, Natalie Maxey, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 17th place in 3A Girls 4×200 Meter Relay preliminaries (1:49.55; did not qualify for finals)

– Rachel Elliott, Ashley Lara, Madeline Henry, Kathryn Potter (Lynnwood); 17th place in 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries (4:12.18; did not qualify for finals)

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 18th place in 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; did not qualify for finals)

– Calvin Hume (Mountlake Terrace); 21st place in 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; did not qualify for finals)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski