Pride of Edmonds next monthly breakfast May 27, annual picnic June 3

Pride of Edmonds, which supports the LGBTQ+ community, has two events coming up on the calendar.
First, the organization hosts a monthly breakfast every fourth Saturday, with the next one at 9 a.m. May 27. The location is the Pancake Haus backroom, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.
The group will also be sponsoring its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W., Edmonds.
All friends, families and allies are welcome to these events.
