Second community conversation about tree code updates scheduled May 15

The City of Edmonds is considering updates to its tree code and the public is invited to join a second public information session from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 to share ideas and hear more ways to get involved.

You can read our report on the first meeting, held March 27, here.

The next phase of code updates to consider limiting tree removal on private property and to make minor changes to the existing code, which was adopted in 2021 to retain and plant trees with development.

The meeting can be accessed in person in the Brackett Room, third floor of city hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Or you can watch virtually via the Zoom webinar platform at this link. Passcode: 400781, Webinar ID: 812 2917 6949

Or call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782

To better understand public sentiment on trees and tree codes, a public survey is available in English, Spanish, Korean and Chinese at the links below.

The survey is available through May 19: https://forms.gle/PkS8zQ1xUbsbwM6LA

(Korean) Edmonds의 수목 조례 개정 프로젝트: Edmonds의 나무에 대한 간단한 설문 조사에참여해 주십시오. 감사합니다!

(Chinese) 《埃德蒙兹市树木守则》修订项目: 请参加这个关于埃德蒙兹树木的简短调查。谢谢!

(Spanish) Proyecto de Enmienda al Código del Árbol de Edmonds: Responda esta breve encuesta sobre árboles en Edmonds. ¡Gracias!

For more information, email deb.powers@edmondswa.gov or visit the project website at www.edmondswa.gov/treecodeupdates.