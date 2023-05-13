Public invited to Picnic Point Beach cleanup May 20

Join the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Saturday, May 20 as they partner with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project to improve the marine habitat and restore a vital salmon run at Picnic Point Beach.



The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Representatives from the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be on site, along with Picnic Point Forest Stewards. Volunteers will remove invasive weeds — mostly blackberry and ivy — to improve native plant habitats in the beach area.

Additional tasks may include the creation of survival rings around trees covered by ivy and the building of onsite compost piles.



A healthy, pest–free wooded beach will cool down stream temperatures, provide habitat for birds and fish, and slow down erosion.



This event is open to the public. All ages and levels of ability are welcome.

Please wear long sleeves and long pants that you don’t mind getting dirty, as well as sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Bring water and a snack. Hand tools and gloves will be provided, but you may bring your own if you wish. Common tools used include handsaws and pruning equipment (shears and loppers). If you bring gloves, make sure they are sturdy and thorn resistant.

Remember to bring rain gear if rain is in the forecast. If it’s a sunny day, hats and sunscreen are advised as the work area for this event will be located in the open, and directly adjacent to the Puget Sound.

Meet at the Picnic Point parking lot: 7231 Picnic Point Rd, Edmonds. The sign-in location is near the pedestrian overpass of the BNSF railway on the west end of the parking lot.

For more information or to register, visit olympicflyfishers.com/calendar.