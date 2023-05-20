Races for Edmonds mayor, school board will appear on primary election ballot

Candidate filing closed Friday afternoon for the Aug.1, 2023 primary election ballot, and Edmonds voters will see one city government race on their primary ballot — for Edmonds mayor.

Three candidates are challenging Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who is running for his second term. They are Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, retired business owner Mike Rosen and Brad Shipley, a former City of Edmonds senior planner. The top two primary vote getters will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Edmonds also has five city council races on the ballot but two of those are uncontested. Neither Vivian Olson, running for reelection to Position 5, and Jenna Nand, running for election after being appointed last year to Position 7, drew opponents.

The remainng three city council races will have two opponents each for the November general election. For Position 1 — an open seat as appointed incumbent Dave Teitzel isn’t running — former Edmonds Planning Board Chair Roger Pence will face off against Chris Eck, a member of the Snohomish County Planning Commission. For Position 4 — an open seat because Diane Buckshnis is running for mayor — retired dentist Dr. Michelle Dotsch is running against former City of Edmonds Planning Department intern Mackey Guenther. And in Position 6, first-term incumbent Susan Paine is being challenged by retired City of Everett Code Enforcement Director Kevin Fagerstrom.

There will be one primary race for Edmonds School Board. Nancy Katims, the current board president who represents District 5, has two challengers: Nicholas Jenkins and Arjun Kathuria. In the general election, Carin Chase, representing District 1, has one opponent — Nicholas Logan. Hawk Cramer is running unopposed for District 3, an open seat since Gary Noble isn’t seeking reelection.

In the Town of Woodway, all three councilmembers up for election are running unopposed. The same is true for the Edmonds Port Commission, which has just one candidate per position.

A total of 176 local offices are up for election in Snohomish County this year including county executive, assessor, auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer and councilmembers; city and town mayors and councilmembers; fire district commissioners; school board directors; and port and water and sewer district commissioners. A complete list of those who have filed can be fonnd here.