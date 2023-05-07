Reader view: Will candidates pledge to support charities?

There was a recent article in My Edmonds News about the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission seeking guidance on how candidates for elected office can use left-over campaign contributions. While the article itself may have somewhat flown under the radar of most of us, there were a number of very good observations and suggestions posted by readers in the comments. I’d like to help advance one of those ideas.

Let’s challenge those who seek public office in Edmonds to campaign for the common good. Maybe challenge isn’t the right word. Let’s ask them to take a pledge.

We ask each candidate for public office in Edmonds to pledge leftover campaign contributions to an Edmonds charity of their choice. This is a small, but noble gesture. For transparency, they can make the commitment and name the charity on their website. Doing so would also have the additional benefit of helping to level the field in future elections between incumbents (who can carry over unused funds) and challengers.

As a community, we have an opportunity to lead by example. We don’t need to wait for the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission for any “guidance.” At every opportunity, let’s remind and encourage the candidates to participate.

If we want to be bold, we can extend this “opportunity” to all candidates who will show up on our ballots this August and November regardless of the elected position being sought.

The true colors of all candidates may emerge. Let’s see if they can make this simple gesture of goodwill to worthy causes. Besides, it wasn’t their money in the first place. Regardless, whether the candidate wins or loses the election, our local charities are the ones who may benefit the most. This is a rare win-win.

To his credit, Roger Pence (Council Position 1 candidate) quickly took up the pledge. Will others follow?

Candidates, who’s in? This may be the first visible decision you make on behalf of the community you seek to serve.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ognowski lives in Edmonds.