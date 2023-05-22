Registration now open for May 30 Candidate Speed Dating event

Learn more about candidates for local office during a Candidate Speed Dating event Tuesday, May 30 sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and My Edmonds News. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The goal is to introduce community members to the candidates who have filed for open positions on the Edmonds City Council, Edmonds School Board, Edmonds Port District Commission and Verdant Health Commission.

This is an introduction to the candidates — not a debate — and all candidates who have filed for office have been invited to attend.

Note that the * below indicates candidates who have confirmed attendance.

Edmonds City Council

Position 1

Chris Eck*

Roger Pence*

Position 4

Michelle Dotsch*

Mackey Guenther*

Position 5

Vivian Olson*

Position 6

Kevin Fagerstrom*

Susan Paine*

Position 7:

Jenna Nand*

Port of Edmonds Commission

District 2:

David Preston*

At Large:

Selena Killin (unable to attend)

Edmonds School Board:

Position 1:

Carin Chase (unable to attend)

Nicholas Logan

Position 3:

Hawk Cramer

Position 5:

Nancy Katims*

Nicholas Jenkins

Arjun Kathuria

Verdant Health Commission:

Position 1

Deana Knutsen

Bob Meador

Position 4:

Mark Laurence

Karianna Wilson*

Format:

Community attendees will be seated at tables, and candidates will rotate from table to table. Candidates will have two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for office. Attendees will have eight minutes to ask questions of the candidates.

One minute is allowed for candidates to move to the next table. Table hosts will guide the process and ensure civil communications.

Attendance is by reservation only. Click here to register. To attend online, please request a Zoom link by emailing margaret.mesaros@gmail.com.