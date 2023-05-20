Riders celebrate Bike to Work Day in Edmonds

City of Edmonds officials joined residents in celebrating national Bike to Work Day Friday with a morning bike ride. The group of 24 participants began at PCC Community Markets and rode through residential streets, ending at Kahlo’s Cantina near the Edmonds ferry terminal. Also joining the ride were members of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group, which provided snacks at a celebration station next to Kahlo’s.
— Photos by Logan Bury
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.