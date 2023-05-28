Rotary Club of Edmonds honors Meadowdale High School students of month

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month. The award is based upon recommendations from staff.
Those selected are:
March: Rachel Meas
April: Juliana Gathogo
May: Ashton Barnett
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.