Rotary Club of Edmonds honors Meadowdale High School students of month

L-R: Rachel Meas, Juliana Gathogo and Ashton Barnett

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month. The award is based upon recommendations from staff.

Those selected are:

March: Rachel Meas

April: Juliana Gathogo

May: Ashton Barnett

