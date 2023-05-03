Running Start Family Night, AI for Everyone, Health Careers Day and Triton Visit Day highlight busy May at Edmonds College 

The arrival of May brings a full bloom of activities on the campus of Edmonds College. Several key events designed to help prospective students, job seekers, and community members explore educational and professional programs on campus take place throughout the month. All events are free and open to everyone.

“We have many wonderful faculty, staff, and programs that make Edmonds College an ideal place for our community members to transform their lives,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We invite everyone to explore our beautiful campus, meet our faculty and staff, and learn about our life-changing programs.”

Running Start Family Night (May 3, 6-7 p.m.)

Parents and prospective students are invited to join the college on Zoom for Running Start Family Night to learn how high school juniors and seniors can take tuition-free classes at Edmonds College. Students earn both high school and college credits and could receive an associate or professional-technical degree by the time they graduate high school. Get your questions answered by Running Start Program Director Nell Colyn, a former Edmonds College Running Start student herself.

Running Start is for all juniors and seniors. You can participate regardless of your English placement, GPA, or whether you plan to continue your education or enter the workforce after high school. Enroll in the program, and Edmonds College staff will help you find classes that are a good match for you. No one is turned away.

Registration for the event is open: Sign up.

AI For Everyone Event (May 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all around us, and it is constantly evolving. From self-driving cars, to helping us find the best route to our destinations, to the emerging use of ChatGPT, the influence of AI in our community can be seen everywhere. Understanding AI, how it impacts you, and how it can improve your life can be overwhelming. The college invites you to join them on campus at Hazel Miller Hall on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for our AI for Everyone event. The event is free, and no registration is required.

At AI for Everyone, you can attend three 45-minute info sessions in which presenters will discuss AI and how it influences our lives. Session topics will include what AI is and how it impacts our lives, AI ethics and how it affects business and culture, and what Chat GPT is and how you use it. In addition, you are invited to explore our student showcases on the first floor of Hazel Miller Hall. At the student showcases, you can learn more about the Edmonds College computer science and web development programs, how AI is used in astrophysics, and explore the school’s robotics, rocketry, and drone clubs.

Schedule:

10:15-11 a.m. — AI is Everywhere

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. — Ethics and AI

Noon-1 p.m. — Student Showcase and Food Trucks

1:15-2 p.m. — Chat GPT – What is it, and how do you use it?

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/go/ai-for-everyone.

Health Careers Day (May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

If you are interested in a health care career but are unsure how to get started, attend Health Careers Day at Edmonds College. Whether you are a high school student, a college student, or just looking for a career upgrade, you can make industry connections and take the first steps toward a rewarding health care career.

Faculty, advisors and representatives from Edmonds College health care programs, visiting colleges from around the Pacific Northwest, and professional programs will gather in the first-floor lobby of Hazel Miller Hall to help you explore career options, pathways to these professions, and college transfer information.

Regardless of where you are in your health care career search, join the college to learn more about pathways in the fields of health care management, dental, behavioral health, nutrition, physical therapy, pharmacy, radiology/ultrasound, nursing, occupational therapy, exercise science, medical lab science, and public health. Professionals will be in attendance to answer your questions.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/go/health-careers-day.

Triton Visit Day (May 26, 10 a.m-3 p.m.)

The entire community is invited to come and explore Edmonds College on Triton Visit Day. While on campus, visit the bookstore and library, explore the newest building Hazel Miller Hall, and attend the information sessions and showcases for current and prospective students of all backgrounds. Whether you’re a high school student interested in Running Start, a recent or upcoming graduate looking to explore postsecondary options, or want to expand your skills with a new degree or certificate, Triton Visit Day is for you.

Events and activities include:

Academic, Student Support, and Community Showcases

Campus Tours

Info Sessions

Food Trucks

If you have any questions, email outreach@edmonds.edu for assistance. Or, register now for this free event to learn more about academic pathways, student programs and life as a Triton.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/go/triton-visit-day.