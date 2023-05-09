Salmon fry released into local creeks

Community volunteers are helping Sound Salmon Solutions to reestablish salmon runs in several creeks in and near Edmonds. Joe Scordino, project leader for the Edmonds Stream Team, reported that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized the release of over 17,000 coho and chum salmon “babies” into Shell, Perrinville, Northstream, Willow, Shellabarger and Boeing Creeks this month.

More of the coho salmon fry at the Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery in Edmonds are scheduled to be released into upper Shell Creek in Yost Park on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome to come and observe.

Anyone wishing to participate can sign up (if volunteer slots are still open) on the Sound Salmon Solutions website here.

— Photos courtesy Joe Scordino