Save the date: Candidate speed dating event at Edmonds Waterfront Center May 30

Save the date for a candidate speed dating event sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and My Edmonds News on Thursday, May 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The goal is to introduce to members of the community to candidates who have filed for Edmonds City Council, the Edmonds School Board, Edmonds Port District and Verdant Health Commission open positions. All candidates filing for office during the May 15-19 filing week will be invited to attend.

Please note: This is not a debate but an introduction to the candidates.

The format:

Attendees will be seated at tables of 8-10.

Candidates will rotate from table to table every 10 minutes.

Candidates will have two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for office.

Attendees will have eight minutes to ask questions of the candidates.

Table hosts will guide the process and ensure civil communications.

Each candidate will be given space to distribute literature and answer additional questions from attendees at the conclusion of the event. A large crowd is anticipated and those who register in advance will have first priority for participation.

A followup article, including an opportunity to register and the names of all candidates, will be published after the May 19 candidate filing deadline.