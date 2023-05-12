Save the date: Edmonds 2023 Memorial Day observance May 29

Members of the Edmonds Cemetery and Columbarium Board invite the public to attend the annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium, 100th Avenue West and 15th Street Southwest. The event will take place rain or shine and is approximately one hour long.

Street parking is available along 100th Avenue West and 15th Avenue. Parking within the cemetery is limited to those with ADA permits only. Some limited seating will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Visitors are also invited to stroll the cemetery grounds and take a self-guided tour using one of the cemetery’s walking maps.

The Edmonds Memorial Cemetery was placed on the Washington State Register of Historic Places in 1972 and has 625 veterans interred. In honor of Memorial Day, graves of all veterans will be marked with a white cross and a miniature US flag.

This year’s speaker is Retired Marine Corporal Robert Oliverez Jr., National Junior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

For more information, visit www.edmondswa.gov/services/cemetery