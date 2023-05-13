Save the date: Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary hosting WinGo fundraiser June 23

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers will be hosting a fun-oriented fundraising event, the “Daybreakers’ WinGo” on Friday, June 23, at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

The club notes that WinGo is a totally made-up word comprising bingo, wine tasting, whiskey tasting and other fun stuff for grownups. (Think “Go to Win”.)

This event aims to raise money for several community projects and charities supported by the Edmonds Daybreakers. It promises to be a fun-filled time with multiple rounds of WinGo (bingo), wine and whiskey tasting, raffles, silent auctions, local notables and more.

All community members are invited to join the Daybreakers for this night of games, cool prizes and raising funds for good causes. Tickets can be purchased at the Daybreakers Rotary website. Attendance and seating will be limited.