Reminder: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale May 6

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites you to its annual plant sale Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to noon at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. Come early for the best selection.

The club notes that this event is the epitome of “buy local.” Many hundreds of plants have been propagated from members’ gardens in the Edmonds area, and will certainly include shrubs, veggies, herbs, succulents, perennials, annuals and native plants. The club’s garden boutique is always a treasure trove of pots, planters, decor, garden art, tools and wire cloches.

Proceeds from Floretum’s plant sale go toward horticultural scholarships and grants for school gardens. Learn more about Floretum here.