Scene in Edmonds: A visit from the mayor

Edmonds Landing Marketing Director Jennifer Angell shared this photo of Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson having lunch with resident Nadine at the retirement and assisted living facility. According to Angell, Nadine had written a letter to the mayor regarding the challenge of addressing train track blockages along the Edmonds waterfront. She starting it with: “Dear Mike, Greetings from an old lady at Edmonds Landing.”

She wrote: “It has already been a few years since, after much support and engineering expense, we voted down the BNSF overpass from Sunset to Brackett’s Landing.” “The problem still exists.”

In her letter, Nadine proposed that the new Port of Edmonds building that is under construction house an urgent care facility on its premises, allowing seniors and others in Edmonds to seek medical attention. “Add a heliport with blocked tracks that Swedish and Harborview would be able to access,” she said, then added: “I’ve been wondering if you’d like to visit down here for lunch someday.”

Edmonds Landing thanked the mayor for taking the time to meet with Nadine and to read her letter. “It most definitely made her day and ours,” Angell said.