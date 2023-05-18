Scene in Edmonds: Around town 34 seconds ago 1 Bear, meet rabbit. (Thursday photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Rhododendrons in bloom along the wall of the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant. (Wednesday photo by Ralph Sanders) The Sounder Train along the Edmonds waterfront Thursday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) An eerie sunrise, influenced by wildfire smoke. (Thursday photo by Sharon O’Brien)
