Scene in Edmonds: Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12

While on her walk along the Edmonds Marina Wednesday morning, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a Coast Guard ship in port and stopped to chat with the men on board. They explained they are the Edmonds-based Coast Guard Auxiliary (CGA) Flotilla 12 comprised of local volunteers. The CGA Flotilla has been in service 60 years and is a government entity. “We do everything to support the Coast Guard except military and law enforcement “ volunteer Kevin Coulombe said. “Primarily we do boating safety.”
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.