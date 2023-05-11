Scene in Edmonds: Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12

While on her walk along the Edmonds Marina Wednesday morning, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a Coast Guard ship in port and stopped to chat with the men on board. They explained they are the Edmonds-based Coast Guard Auxiliary (CGA) Flotilla 12 comprised of local volunteers. The CGA Flotilla has been in service 60 years and is a government entity. “We do everything to support the Coast Guard except military and law enforcement “ volunteer Kevin Coulombe said. “Primarily we do boating safety.”