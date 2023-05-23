Scene in Edmonds: Early morning slumber party

Photographer Sharon O’Brien spotted a couple of sea lions sleeping on the Port of Edmonds fueling dock just after sunrise. “The one in the background kept leaping off and onto the dock while the one in the foreground couldn’t be bothered and continued on with its peaceful slumber,” she said.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.