Scene in Edmonds: Give Shelly Simmons’ new window display a whirl

Miss the work of Shelly Simmons, best known for her window designs at downtown Edmonds’ Sound Styles before it closed earlier this year? Through the first week in June, you can catch her creativity at Crow, located at 114 4th Ave. N.

“Sound Styles was so well-loved for so many years and the window displays were a big part,” said Jen Lawson, owner of Crow, which sells locally handcrafted gifts. “I thought it would be fun to keep that playfulness going and have Shelly design a window for Crow!”

Simmons invites you to “Meet Whirly Girl — she’s in Edmonds at Crow with her collection of whirligigs bringing color and happiness, reminding us of the simple joys of childhood.”

According to Simmons, whirligigs — also known as pinwheels — “are a timeless toy used to measure the winds and continues to be enjoyed for generations. A whirligig is a metaphor for ‘what goes around, comes around’ —if good goes around, good with come back around. Give it a whirl!”