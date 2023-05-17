Scene in Edmonds: Give Shelly Simmons’ new window display a whirl

“Sound Styles was so well-loved for so many years and the window displays were a big part,” said Jen Lawson, owner of Crow, which sells locally handcrafted gifts. “I thought it would be fun to keep that playfulness going and have Shelly design a window for Crow!”
Simmons invites you to “Meet Whirly Girl — she’s in Edmonds at Crow with her collection of whirligigs bringing color and happiness, reminding us of the simple joys of childhood.”
According to Simmons, whirligigs — also known as pinwheels — “are a timeless toy used to measure the winds and continues to be enjoyed for generations. A whirligig is a metaphor for ‘what goes around, comes around’ —if good goes around, good with come back around. Give it a whirl!”
