Scene in Edmonds: Historic opening day for Edmonds Museum summer market 32 mins ago 7 On opening day for the Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson cut the ribbon Saturday to mark 30 years since the market was founded. With Nelson is Maggie Case, executive director of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society. Holding the ribbon L-R are Edmonds City Councilmember Dave Teizel and Kevin Fagerstrom, museum board member and market chair. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The banner across Caspers Street announces the beginning of the new Edmonds combined market season where the former Edmonds Museum Spring Garden Market and Summer Farmers Market have merged into a single event running Saturdays from May to October. (Photo by Larry Vogel) Edmonds residents Mary and Bruce Davis shop the produce stands. They come every week during the market to see what’s in season. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Alvarez Farms was on hand with fresh asparagus. (Photo by Larry Vogel) Business was swift as well-prepared shoppers, dressed in their rain gear, lined up for their turn at the register. (Photo by Julia Wiese) By 10 a.m. the sun was out and raincoats were set aside. (Photo by Larry Vogel) Former Edmonds mayor and market devotee Dave Earling was on hand for his usual purchases – fresh fish, bread and flowers for the table. (Photo by Larry Vogel) There is always music in the air at the market. (Photo by Larry Vogel) Vespucci Pizza is back with your favorites. (Photo by Larry Vogel) What better way to see the Market than from Daddy’s shoulders. (Photo by Larry Vogel) Getting an early start on outdoor summer relaxation. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
