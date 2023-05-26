Scene in Edmonds: It’s bike-to-school day for Westgate Elementary students

Students at Edmonds’ Westgate Elementary participated in a bike-to-school ride Thursday morning, assisted by City of Edmonds staff and members of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group. The ride began at Yost Park and picked up kids along the way to Westgate.

