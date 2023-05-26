Scene in Edmonds: It’s bike-to-school day for Westgate Elementary students
Students at Edmonds’ Westgate Elementary participated in a bike-to-school ride Thursday morning, assisted by City of Edmonds staff and members of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group. The ride began at Yost Park and picked up kids along the way to Westgate.
Bicycling to school is a great idea, and I’m pleased to see all the support and encouragement. I’ve sent a message to the School District asking about bike racks at ESD schools. Kids won’t bike to school without a good, safe place to secure their bikes when they arrive.
The only word back so far is that they only meet minimum building code requirements, which is not very encouraging. Will keep pressing to see if I can find better information. All schools should have enough bike racks for everyone that wants to ride to school!
