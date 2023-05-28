Scene in Edmonds: Juvenile salmon released in Shell Creek

Volunteers with Sound Salmon Solutions and the Edmonds Stream Team released several thousand juvenile coho salmon in two Shell Creek locations Saturday morning.

The lower release was behind the Holy Rosary Church and the second release was upstream in Yost Park. These coho salmon were hatched and raised to “fingerling” size at the Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery in Edmonds. It gave young participants an opportunity to learn about the salmon life cycle and the importance of protecting and restoring local streams.

— Photos by Chris Walton