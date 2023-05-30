Scene in Edmonds: Memorial Day at Veterans Plaza

Veterans, their families and community members gathered at Edmonds’ Veterans Plaza for a short ceremony Monday afternoon, which followed the larger event at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery earlier in the day. The event was sponsored by Edmonds-based Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870.
— Photos by Teresa Wippel
