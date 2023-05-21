Scene in Edmonds: Pipe bands perform

It was an evening of traditional Scottish bagpiping and drumming during the Cascadia Pipe Band open house Saturday night at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge/Opera House in downtown Edmonds. Here, the Kenmore Division Pipe Band performs.
— Photo by Brent Tugby
