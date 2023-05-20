Scene in Edmonds: Recruiting arts festival volunteers

Mary Ellen O’Keeffe and Mary Lundt recruit volunteers for the Edmonds Arts Festival during the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday morning. You can learn more about arts festival volunteer opportunities here.
— Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe
Mary Ellen O’Keeffe and Mary Lundt recruit volunteers for the Edmonds Arts Festival during the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday morning. You can learn more about arts festival volunteer opportunities here.
— Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.