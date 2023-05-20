Scene in Edmonds: Recruiting arts festival volunteers

Posted: May 20, 2023 3

Mary Ellen O’Keeffe and Mary Lundt recruit volunteers for the Edmonds Arts Festival during the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday morning. You can learn more about arts festival volunteer opportunities here.

— Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe

