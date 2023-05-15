Scene in Edmonds: Students attend environmental youth summit

A total of 40 youth from six area high schools attended the Edmonds Environmental Youth Summit at the Edmonds Waterfront Center May 12.

Keynote speaker was Sadie Clark, a senior at Ballard High School and president of Ballard’s Earth Science Corps.

Door prizes from community businesses and individuals were distributed at the luncheon, and workshops were offered on a range of topics, including climate myths, youth community action, legacy forests and native plants on the waterfront. Workshop leaders included Dr. Heather Price, University of Washington atmospheric chemist and climate scientist; Kjersti Ringsrud, student from South Whidbey High School and leader in United Student Leaders; Kate Lunceford, Climate Alliance of Snohomish County and activist Bill McCain.

The event was led by a youth planning committee facilitated by Gayle Leberg.

Contributions from the following made the summit possible: High Trek Adventures, Edmonds Bookshop, Ombu Salon & Spa, Revelations Yogurt, Stadium Flowers, Café Louvre, Barb Steller, Gayla Shoemake, Interfaith Climate Action, Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Edmonds United Methodist Church, Edmonds Library and Edmonds District PTA, plus Gordon Black, EWHS advisor; Bradley Barton, Maplewood K-8 advisor, Derek Hoshiko, United Student Leaders advisor; Dianne Thompson, Annabelle Yenter, Maddie Rutledge and Nicole Jones, Meadowdale High School; Kayleigh Ansdell and Alina Schrader, Lynnwood High School; Jennifer Archer, Mountlake Terrace High School, and Sophia Farmer, Edmonds-Woodway High School.

— Information and photos provided by Gayla Shoemake