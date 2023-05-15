Scene in Edmonds: Students helping restore salmon

Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway High School students volunteered with the Edmonds Stream Team to release 10,000 chum salmon fry from the stream team’s Meadowdale Hatchery into Shell Creek on Saturday.
Project leader Joe Scordino said the salmon “babies” that survive the rigors of life at sea will come back as adults in four years to augment Shell Creek’s naturally spawning chum salmon population.
