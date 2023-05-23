Scene in Edmonds: The meaning of those red dresses

The REDress Project installation at Edmonds’ United Methodist Church last weekend, highlighting the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The original “REDress Project” was started by artist and Métis Nation member Jaime Black in Winnipeg in 2011 to draw attention to crime against Aboriginal women in Canada. The project, which has since spread to the U.S., symbolizes the lack of reporting, data and justice for Native American women.

— Photo by Arnie Lund