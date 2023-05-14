Scene in Edmonds: Watershed fun for families

Families gathered Saturday at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center to enjoy nature-themed exhibits, games and crafts at the City of Edmonds-sponsored annual Watershed Fun Fair

City staff and volunteers from nonprofit organizations were there to share tips on how everyone can work together to maintain a healthy watershed. Topics included stormwater management, green cleaning, natural yard care, native plants and wildlife, water conservation, soil health and habitat restoration.

Families also enjoyed feeding juvenile salmon in the hatchery’s rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions.

The Pilchuck Audubon Society was on site to help visitors plan their own wildlife- and pollinator-friendly gardens and backyard habitats.

— Photos by Julia Wiese