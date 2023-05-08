Scene nearby: Goats of Woodway

Photographer Arnie Lund notes that he has always been fascinated by these goats living in Woodway. The location is the pasture of a private residence off Woodway Park Road. Note the structures constructed for the goats, using tree stumps.
