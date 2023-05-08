Shipley kicks off campaign for Edmonds mayor with promises of open communication, rebuilding trust

Brad Shipley officially kicked off his run for mayor Sunday afternoon in front of an estimated 25 citizens, friends and supporters at Brigid’s Bottleshop. This is Shipley’s second run for the office – his first in 2019 ended with a loss in the primary. He currently serves as a senior planner for the City of Edmonds.

“We need a mayor who will take responsibility, not only to lead the city but to speak to our needs – the needs of all of us,” said Mackey Guenther as he introduced the candidate. As someone who worked under Shipley as an intern in the city’s planning and develpment department, Guenther said he has directly experienced Shipley’s skill and leadership qualities.

“We need a leader as mayor, but also a gardener – someone who can cultivate us,” he continued. “Brad can do this. He is deeply in touch with the forces that underlie Edmonds, he can control the controllable, he understands how Edmonds works.”

Taking the podium, Shipley began by explaining his experience and background.

“I started with community development in Thailand after the 2004 tsunami, where I was engaged in helping rebuild the city from this terrible disaster,” he began. “This experience taught me a lot about how people react in these situations and what their cities mean to them. Subsequently, I worked for the UW’s Green Futures Lab doing subarea planning, which included Edmonds’ Westgate and Five Corners neighborhoods. For the past nine years I’ve worked for the City of Edmonds as a senior city planner on a variety of projects, most recently the Re-imagining Streets and Neighborhoods initiative.” As part of that initiative, Shipley said that he “worked with community and neighborhood residents and leaders to put into action how the streets of tomorrow will look and feel and allow for more spontaneous use of public space.”

Shipley recently put in his notice with the City of Edmonds so that he can devote his full time and energy to the mayoral campaign and have “full latitude to discuss the things that need to be addressed,” he said. In his resignation letter, he also cited that his run for the office of mayor is “perceived to be incompatible” with his current duties.

Running for mayor “is more than a full-time job,” he added. “I’m dedicated to that prospect.”

He then went on to outline his priorities as mayor, paramount among which is to break down the distrust that has built up between city hall and Edmonds residents.

“This makes our ability to do work difficult,” he stressed. “We need to be more productive than that.

“I’ve spent the past nine years engaging with council,” he continued. “I have intimate knowledge of how things work in city government, I have a proven ability to communicate this to council, and I understand the long-term implications of decisions we make today. I’ve built up the relationship and can communicate with both sides of an issue. We may not agree, but we can still have conversations. It’s about building trust, and this will take time, especially from where we are now. I believe the mayor plays a big role in helping council understand what they need to make good decisions.”

During a question-and-answer session with attendees, Shipley was asked how he would work to keep the “spirit of Edmonds” alive.

“With the passage of HB 1110 [which would allow duplexes and fourplexes in single-family neighborhoods] we will need to be very careful to ensure that this is not detrimental to the overall feel of Edmonds,” he responded. “We also need to ensure that our transportation systems are in tune with all this, which includes allocating space for them. I would love to see our commercial centers [e.g. Westgate, Perrinville] become more walkable.

“I bring the intention to go through the process of talking about what housing types are available to us, and where we should use them,” he added.

He went on to stress that in planning for a small city like Edmonds, the city needs to be “like a Swiss Army knife,” able to do lots of things including planning, management and more, which includes facilitating functions like transportation, planning and engineering to work effectively together.

Asked about the recent discussions regarding city councilmembers moving from the current system of representing citizens at large to representing them by districts, Shipley said that while he was concerned that “some districts might not have sufficient population to field qualified people to run,” he would support this if the council approves.

Another attendee asked about what she described as the “two political camps in Edmonds,” with one wanting to keep things as they are without change, and the other open to bringing change to Edmonds.

“I don’t think these are mutually exclusive or adversarial,” Shipley responded. “I believe for instance that we can allow for housing density, but as part of that need to be sensitive to property rights issues, allowing people to develop their land the way they want. Especially now that the state has taken action, we will need to have these conversations, ensuring that everyone is heard.”

Asked if, as mayor, he would revive the practice of sending out regular columns to My Edmonds News and the Beacon, Shipley responded that he “absolutely” would, adding that he would commit to a monthly mayor’s newsletter to the media and citizens.

Returning to housing, he was asked about the recent statement made by Rep. Strom Peterson in the recent 21st District town hall meeting that “local building codes will always trump zoning,” and whether he sees this as a possible way for Edmonds to mitigate the effects of HB 1110 in our community.

“All 1110 says is that you have to allow for different housing types, especially near transit hubs,” Shipley responded. “Almost 60% of our downtown housing is multifamily already, and that has allowed Main Street to thrive. We still have control over how it happens, with codes specifying such things as building height and lot coverage, but we can’t limit it to one unit per lot.”

Asked about his stand on the environment and whether he will be paying attention to the Edmonds Marsh and other sensitive areas in Edmonds, he responded that “the environment is one of the reasons I got into this in the first place. I love where we live – the beaches and the open spaces. We have pretty strong critical areas ordinances to protect this stuff, but we need to look toward the future and ensure that whatever we do protects the environment, builds resiliency, and offers the range of housing types that folks want.”

Shipley was also asked whether he would respond to citizen emails, and he returned to the theme of communication, reiterating the importance of proper communication across the board.

“Yes, I will respond to email,” he asserted with a laugh. “I’m a hands-on kind of person – I’ll walk Main Street and talk to people. I want to be out front, sit down and have coffee. In addition, everyone in the city – planners, engineers, all of us – needs to be communications people. Our city also needs a professional communications team, but it will take council action to fund it.”

Shipley said this would also include “blockwalks” where he would meet with residents and walk through their neighborhoods to talk about issues that affect them directly.

Another attendee asked about the current mayor’s reference in his recent State of the City address to working with the Washington State Office of Archeology and Historic Preservation to establish a downtown historic district, and whether he would support this as mayor.

“I really love the old part of Edmonds,” he responded. “But I wonder what the benefits of this might be – I haven’t heard a clear reason for why we’d want to do this. Many of our downtown buildings were constructed when there were no building codes and are approaching the end of their useful life. I’m concerned how they might fare in a disaster like a major earthquake, and how we might rebuild in the wake of something like this. Thinking about a historic district might be a good exercise, but I’m not sure it is appropriate – however, I understand the reasons that some want to go this route.”

The final question concerned the possible benefits of moving from Edmonds’ current strong mayor form of government to a city manager format, to which Shipley sees pros and cons to both systems.

“It’s important that the chief administrator of the city [mayor or city manager] knows what they’re doing, and sometimes elected mayors don’t come with the understanding of how the city works,” he responded. “On the other hand, city managers are appointed by the council, and for us that means that four councilmembers [a majority] could put someone in that position, possibly for political reasons.”

Shipley will face off against at least three other candidates in the August primary election. Current Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is running for reelection and also declared for the position are City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis and retired business owner Mike Rosen. The filing deadline for office is May 19.

For more information, go to Brad Shipley’s campaign website (www.votebrad.org) or send an email to info@votebrad.com.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel