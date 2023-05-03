Shipley resigns his city job to focus on mayor’s race

Stating he didn’t feel comfortable trying to navigate his city job while also running for mayor, City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley on Monday submitted his resignation effective May 16.

“Recent events have made it apparent that my decision to run for an elected position and the scope of my work are perceived to be incompatible,” Shipley said in his resignation letter. “While I stand by my assertion that my intent has always been to put the community first, these revelations make it difficult for me to navigate the duties of my job.”

Shipley, who has worked for the City of Edmonds since 2014, also said in his letter he is “proud of the work I was able to accomplish over my nine-year career with the city and appreciate the opportunity the City of Edmonds has offered me.”

This is Shipley’s second run for mayor. He also ran in 2019, facing off in the primary against then-Edmonds City Councilmembers Mike Nelson, Neil Tibbott and Kristiana Johnson. Shipley and Johnson lost in the primary to Nelson and Tibbott. Nelson then beat Tibbott in the November general election.

So far Shipley is one of four candidates running for mayor this year. In addition to Nelson, who is seeking reelection for a second term, the others vying for the mayor’s job are current Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshis and retired business owner Mike Rosen.

In an interview Tuesday night, Shipley said that “being able to untether myself as a city employee will make it easier for me (as a candidate) to have conversations with the citizens of the city.”

Shipley said that he plans to start his own consulting company with a focus on housing policy, an issue he has worked on while at the City of Edmonds.

— By Teresa Wippel