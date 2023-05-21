Shorewood High School offering youth volleyball camp June 12-14

The Shorewood High School volleyball program is hosting a youth volleyball camp June 12-14 at the high school

Camp will be led by varsity coach Brittney Hunter along with the current Shorewood coaching staff. The camp schedule will cover the principles and keys of the fundamental volleyball skills including: forearm passing, overhead passing, serving, attacking and individual defense.

Student athletes entering 4th-9th grades in the fall of 2023 are eligible. The camp will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Camp cost is $90 per student athlete. Cost will increase to $100 on the day of registration.

You can learn more and register at this link. Shorewood High School is located at 17300 Fremont Ave. N.