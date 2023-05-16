Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris Eck to run for Edmonds City Council

Volunteers of America Western Washington executive Chris Eck, who serves on the Snohomish County Planning Commission and Edmonds Tree Board, on Tuesday announced her candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 1.

Position 1 is currently held by Dave Teitzel, who was appointed last year to fill out the remainder of the late Kristiana Johnson’s term. Teitzel has chosen not to run for election, and has endorsed former Edmonds Planning Board Chair Roger Pence for the Position 1 seat.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Edmonds,” said Eck, deputy chief operating officer at Volunteers of America Western Washington. “I’ll bring experience in both providing critical services to low-income and vulnerable neighbors, as well as a commitment to smart planning and affordability– all critical issues facing our city and region. I know that working together we can shape Edmonds’ future the right way– a community that is welcoming to all, with the high quality of life we deserve.”

Formerly a Lynnwood resident, Eck ran for city council there in 2021, losing in a three-person primary.

With the need for greater affordable housing options and neighborhood planning often challenging issues for city leaders, Eck said in a press release announcing her candidacy that she believes her approach can help strike a balance – and ensure positive outcomes for all residents.

“We need to diversify the types of housing in Edmonds to accommodate young families at risk of being priced out of our community, low wage workers saddled with high rents or long, wasteful commutes, and first-time home buyers trying to build generational wealth and set roots in our city,” she said. “I want to be part of the solution on housing — adding density and housing choices where it makes sense and expanding amenities like parks and tree canopy. We can and must do both, and it’s possible through smart planning and design.”

Supporting Edmonds downtown small businesses and emerging Highway 99 commercial centers is also an important issue for Eck.

“Edmonds has long been defined by our thriving downtown businesses and waterfront amenities,” said Eck. “We must have city councilmembers committed to helping protect our vibrant retail and restaurants, while expanding business opportunities and jobs as we revitalize and reimagine Highway 99 and other corridors for business and commerce.”

Active in local politics, Eck begins her campaign with endorsements from State Rep. and Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson, Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard, with more endorsements coming soon, she said.

A mother of two, Eck and her husband live in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood with their youngest daughter, a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

For more information, visit www.electchriseck.com.