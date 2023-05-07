Sounder trains available for May 7 Mariners and Sounders FC games

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains are running for the Sunday, May 7 Seattle Mariners and Sounder FC games.

Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, May 7 for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Houston Astros. Sounders FC fans can also use Sounder for the 1:30 p.m. Sounders vs. Sporting KC match at Lumen Field. However, Sounders fans should monitor the Mariners game as return trains will depart 35 minutes after the baseball game ends.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners and Sounders games is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/popular-destinations.