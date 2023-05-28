Sponsor spotlight: Has your bathtub gone to the plants? Time for a bathroom remodel

The bathtub in our primary bathroom has a huge soaking tub that was meant for relaxing. However, now it is only being used as a terrarium because we don’t use it. The space that is taken up by this huge tub would be better used to improve the shower and add storage space that is actually needed. Does this scenario sound familiar to you?



If it does, then it’s time to call a custom remodeling company and turn that big, unused tub into usable space!

Just think of the possibilities…

Enlarge the shower so you can have a bench and niches or shelves to keep bottles organized.

Put the toilet into its own space with a door.

Incorporate a rain shower with an added hand wand or a multi-head shower.

Enlarge and update the vanity to one with improved storage space and slide outs so you can find things easily.

Design a spot for those plants so they can enhance your bathroom and not just take up space.

Design a new, modern tub as part of the shower space.

Add a larger mirror with better lighting so you can actually see well during our long, dark winter months.

The possibilities are endless with what you could do with all the space that old tub is taking up.

Now where do you start? There are so many options and choices that the thought of starting a bathroom remodel is overwhelming. The great news is that you now have the option of going with a general contractor that offers design to build services. Design to build general contractors are great to work with because they have designers who can step you through the entire decision-making process of figuring out the new layout plus finding the colors, textures, surfaces that will best match your needs and lifestyle. The designer can provide you with renderings that will show you exactly what your new space will look like so you can make adjustments ahead of time, saving you costly change orders down the road when construction has already started.

In addition, a design to build general contractor handles the entire project for you start to finish, including permitting. They make projects run more smoothly and with better communication because you only have to communicate with one company, rather than coordinate and relay information between a couple of different companies — which almost always leads to miscommunications, headaches and extra charges and/or delays.

What are you waiting for? Get those plants out of the old, unused tub and let’s design and remodel a bathroom you will love spending time in.

Call Northlight Custom Builders today for a free consultation: 425-977-9661

contact@northlightcustom.com

www.northlightcustom.com