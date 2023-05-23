Sponsor spotlight: The top summer jewelry trends of 2023

Before you know it, schools will be out, beaches will be packed, and we’ll be turning the corner from spring into summer. It’s a season to kick back and soak up some sunshine, but also a season to show off your finest fits — the ones you’ve been patiently (or not-so-patiently) waiting to pull out of winter storage.

But even the finest summer styles aren’t complete without a little accessorizing, and that’s where our friends at Cline Jewelers come into the picture. We caught up with owner Andy Cline and his team to give us the scoop on this summer’s hottest jewelry looks.

Bracelet Stacks

This summer, it’s all about wearing a party on your wrist. Following in the footsteps of the stacking ring craze, curated bracelet stacks are the new must-have. If you’ve always loved the jingling of a good bangle set, rejoice: this trend was made for you!

Though you can technically build a bracelet stack with dainty chains or bead bracelets, tastemakers and influencers are increasingly gravitating towards bangles and cuff bracelets. These chunky pieces come in many styles sure to maximize your summer sparkle. “You can never go wrong with your basic gold cuff bracelet or silver cuff bracelet,” Cline says. “They’re great anchor pieces.” Spice up your bracelet stack by adding in something gemstone-studded, or a diamond bangle bracelet like this one.

Dainty Gold Earrings and Long Dangle Earrings

At first glance, dainty studs and dangling earrings may seem like complete opposite ends of the style spectrum, but Cline says he’s not surprised to see both trending: “Minimalist jewelry is still very popular, but lately we’re seeing people mix it in with other, more attention-grabbing pieces.” After all, coordinating subtle and flashy pieces is the key to mastering stacked and layered jewelry looks.

Maximalist long dangle earrings, like these pear cut diamond drop earrings, add visual interest when paired with simple summer linens. If you’re wearing something bold enough already, top it off with the elegant appeal of dainty gold earrings.

Layered Necklaces

Yet another entry in the “curated looks” column, necklace layering involves wearing multiple necklaces in a coordinated fashion. Typically, they are of different lengths and varying styles — fashionistas might build a necklace stack featuring a choker, a gold paperclip chain and a diamond pendant to cap things off. Ultimately, as with any trend, there are no unbreakable rules here. As Andy Cline tells us: “Layering necklaces is a great way to express your personal style and show off a few of your favorite pieces.” It’s as simple as that!

You can build a layered necklace set however feels best to you, but Cline recommends starting with a statement piece and tailoring the rest of the look around that. Pick a focal point, like this crescent moon-shaped rose gold and diamond pendant, and pair it with necklaces that help it to stand out.

Colorful Jewelry

Bright, candy colors are all the rage this summer. Whether it’s monochromatic or multicolor jewelry, designers are leaning into vibrant hues. “As a custom design shop, we’re really excited about this trend,” Cline says. “Working with colorful gemstones is always fun, and the results are always spectacular.”

Gemstone jewelry is certainly the easiest way to capitalize on this trend. Add a petite and playful pop of rainbow to your look with a multi-colored sapphire and diamond ring like this one. For the next few months, it’s all about enjoying summer sunshine and saturated shades.

Pearls

Just in time for a season at the seaside! Stay on trend, and give an elegant nod to the beauty of the ocean, in some new pearl jewelry. “Pearls are one of those things everyone should have in their jewelry box,” says Cline. “They’re never going to go out of style.”

Which pearl pieces should you pick up for the summer? A pearl pendant necklace is a gorgeous, versatile statement to add to your collection. Wear it on its own or incorporated into a set of layered necklaces. Make a summary statement with gold pearl drop earrings. Pearl and diamond pieces may be simple and subtle or vibrant and unique, but they’ll always be glamorous.

Visit Cline Jewelers to Stock Up on Summer Styles

For over 40 years, Cline Jewelers has been bringing extra sparkle to the Edmonds community. They’re ready to help you find the perfect pieces you can wear with confidence through this summer and beyond. Plus, if you can’t find your dream designs, they’ll custom make jewelry just for you. Visit them in-store or start shopping online today, and get ready for a stylish summer.