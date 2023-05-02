St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive May 6

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold another drive-thru food drive collection on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The food received supports local food banks, with all donations of food and money going to them for distribution. The church appreciates contributions from the residents of South Snohomish and North King Counties to provide for those in need.

Recommended donation items include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items, as well as diapers and infant formula. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. Contributors may remain in their cars and wear masks if desired.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.