State Transportation Commission to discuss commute changes, ferry fare changes May 16-17

The Washington State Transportation Commission will meet in Olympia May 16-17 to learn about changes to commuting patterns post-pandemic, get an update on transportation funding for the 2023-2025 biennium and discuss ferry fare changes to come following legislative direction.

The commission will also hear a presentation on the Hood River Bridge Traffic and Revenue Study, undertaken to determine the ability of tolls to contribute to financing a future replacement of the nearly century-old Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. The bridge crosses the Columbia River between Hood River, Oregon, and White Salmon, Washington.

The meeting takes place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 17, at the Washington State Department of Transportation Headquarters Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. S.E., on the Capitol Campus. The public is invited to attend and can offer comments during the public comment period scheduled for 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Written comments can also be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

While the meeting is being held in person, it will also be streamed online, and those wishing to participate virtually may register on the commission’s website. TVW will stream a live webcast of the meeting.

Highlights of the topics to be covered at the meeting include:

Evolution of the work week commute: On Tuesday, the commission will hear the findings of the recently released Seattle Commute Survey, which sought to understand when and through what modes of transportation people traveled to and through the city.

The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge recommendations: Also on Tuesday, the commission will hear about the Hood River Bridge Traffic and Revenue Study findings and recommendations to be released in a report to the Legislature in June.

Transportation budget overview: Staff from the governor's budget office will provide an overview of the enacted biennial transportation budget on Tuesday.

Ferry fare revenue expectations: Tuesday, the commission will hear about the biennial ferry fare revenue requirements as it prepares to kick off its 2023 fare-setting effort in June.

Colman Plaza naming: On Wednesday, the commission will vote on whether to approve a Washington State Ferries' recommendation for naming two newly constructed plaza areas at Colman Dock in Seattle.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website at wstc.wa.gov.