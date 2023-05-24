Sunday bus service on Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
- All Community Transit bus and DART service: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule
- Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
There will be no bus service to/from downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will operate between Snohomish County and Northgate Station.
Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.