Susan Paine launches reelection campaign, stressing sustainability, safety and a vibrant local economy

An estimated 30 supporters gathered at Edmonds’ Salish Sea Boathouse Taproom Monday afternoon to help Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine launch her bid to retain her Position 6 seat. Paine is being challenged by Edmonds resident Kevin Fagerstrom, who held his kickoff event last week.

On hand to endorse her were Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and wife Erica, Rep. Strom Peterson and wife Maria Montalvo, former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Edmonds School Board Member Carin Chase, former Washington State Sen. Maralyn Chase, Edmonds Human Services Program Manager Mindy Woods, and Susanna Johnson, who is challenging incumbent Adam Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff.

The event was emceed by Paine’s eldest daughter Camilla, who after welcoming attendees introduced her mother’s longtime friend, college roommate and the women she describes as her “second mom,” Sandra Toussaint.

“Susan was involved in many things in college,” began Toussaint, “and some had political implications. As one who is naturally skeptical of politicians, it took me a while to figure out if what I was seeing in Susan was who she really is. Well, I’m here to tell you she is – and while she’s involved in politics, she doesn’t come across as a politician at all.”

Toussaint went on to describe how Paine’s interest in education moved her to successfully run for the Edmonds School Board (she served from 2005-2011), where she eventually became president. She also spoke of Paine’s passion for sustainability, and how her work on the Edmonds Tree Board (2012-2015) helped foster a community awareness of the importance of trees in our city, specifically their benefits in enhancing soil and water retention.

“Our friendship has been going strong for 25 years,” she concluded. “And I can say from my heart that Edmonds is lucky to have Susan Paine on council where she’ll continue to work for the things she’s always believed in.”

Taking the podium, Paine first thanked Toussaint for her comments, adding with a laugh that “Sandra and I have been in lockstep for years.”

“This really gets me excited,” she began. “I enjoyed the campaign four years ago, and it’s great to be back doing it again. I’m very proud of the work I’ve – we’ve – done to keep Edmonds safe, support sustainability and build a stable economy.”

She went on to stress how she sees council work as a “team sport” where the best decisions come when everyone participates, and councilmembers meet unexpected challenges together.

“The pandemic was one of these unexpected challenges,” she explained. “We didn’t know what to do at first – nothing like this had happened before. It was like building an airplane while you’re flying it. But we took it piece by piece, including helping the Waterfront Center get financing, expanding outdoor eateries and streateries, and doing a host of other things to help local businesses and restaurants weather the challenges and even thrive during the pandemic.”

She noted that measures taken to mitigate the worst pandemic-related economic hits resulted in partnerships with businesses, helping to prevent them from getting evicted, and setting up economic relief programs. All this was done “without cutting city staff or programs,” Paine added.

She added that “much credit goes to the administration [of Mayor Mike Nelson]” for the success of these initiatives, and that thanks to these efforts, “Edmonds is thriving.”

Beyond helping businesses, Paine made note of the efforts to assist Edmonds residents and help them get through pandemic-related challenges.

“We funded the Edmonds Food Bank with unspent funds and funded nonprofits including Washington Kids in Transition, which serves as a critical conduit for providing care to our residents in need,” she added.

Turning to safety, she cited recent efforts to boost pedestrian and traffic safety, an issue that is “important to all our neighborhoods.”

“When I ask citizens across the city what makes you feel unsafe, two out of three say traffic and not having sidewalks,” she said. “For Edmonds to remain a beautiful and bustling community, we’ve prioritized public safety every step of the way. This has included working closely with the administration to install traffic safety cameras around the schools to make less likely the tragedy of a student getting clobbered with by a car that’s traveling too quickly.”

Regarding crime, Paine pointed out how “as a council we addressed gun violence and race-based violence — neither of which has any place in Edmonds — through resolutions, and also worked on codifying extreme risk protection orders. “This needed to be done, and we acted swiftly to put it in place.”

She next noted her commitment to and accomplishments regarding fostering the environment and sustainability.

“We’re making important strides for sustainability, and it’s important,” she said. “We’re holding the Climate Action Plan to its timeline, adding electric charging infrastructure for cars and bikes, putting solar panels on the roofs of public buildings, and updating our tree code to provide canopy in wildlife corridors. But there’s still much to do.”

Addressing housing, Paine stressed the need to find ways to provide more sustainable housing opportunities in Edmonds.

“We need housing abundance, not housing restrictions,” she said. “Part of this means supporting our neighborhood commercial districts because this encourages walkable communities while creating shared prosperity. All our neighborhoods need to be prosperous, not just downtown.

“I’m running because I believe in the promise of Edmonds,” she concluded. “We’re so fortunate to have this natural beauty, local amenities, our lovely arts community, and a beautiful downtown that is the envy of all our neighboring cities. I’m looking forward to new opportunities. We don’t know what’s coming down the road in four years, but I’m excited to continue being involved.”

Learn more about Susan Paine at her campaign website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel