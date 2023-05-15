Take a morning ride with city staff May 19 to celebrate Bike to Work Day

The City of Edmonds is inviting the public to celebrate national Bike to Work Day Friday, May 19 with a morning bike ride that includes Mayor Mike Nelson, members of the Edmonds Police Department and city staff.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Riders don’t have to be commuting to work to take part in the celebratory ride, which starts at PCC Community Markets, 9803 Edmonds Way.

Riders will follow a three-mile route anticipated to take approximately 15 minutes. The route ventures through residential streets into downtown Edmonds, with the final destination near the ferry terminal at Kahlo’s Cantina at 102 Main St. Members of the Cascade Bike Group will be present at the end of the ride to greet all riders and provide snacks.

Bike to Work Day began in 1956 by the League of American Bicyclists. It has grown to be a national event with cities across the U.S. taking part. This will be the eighth year that City of Edmonds staff has celebrated Bike to Work Day.

The event is free and welcomes riders of all abilities using traditional pedal bikes as well as e-bikes. For more information and to register, visit www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17296262.