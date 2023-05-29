Teacher and former principal Hawk Cramer launches campaign for Edmonds School Board

Hawk Cramer is running for the open District 3 position on the Edmonds School Board to replace Director Gary Noble, who is not seeking reelection in 2023. Cramer was the only candidate to file for the District 3 position.

“We need leadership with the knowledge and experience of what it takes to lead a school as well as what it takes to run a successful classroom today.” said. Cramer, who served as a principal in the Edmonds School District and now teaches midddle school.

“Teaching today is hard. Running a school today is hard,” Cramer said. “We need people on the school board who truly gets that. I get it, because I live it – I was a principal for 19 years – 15 in Edmonds and four in Snohomish and have been teaching middle school for the past three. The education landscape has shifted tremendously over the past 10 years,” Cramer added. “No one knows this better than those who are in the schools. We need that perspective on the school board, so we can prioritize the resources we have to truly support the success of our students.”

The school district has a lot of work to do “to better understand the challenges our students, families, teachers, and principals are facing every day – we need to hear their voices, and really listen to what they need,” Cramer continued. “Only then can we work together with the resources we have to provide the world class education each and every one of our children deserve.”

In addition to his work in public schools, Cramer has taught in outdoor experiential education programs such as Outward Bound, Sea Education Association and Student Conservation Association. He and his wife Maggie, who is a teacher in Shoreline and a former elementary education manager in Edmonds, live near Lynnwood High School. Their oldest two children — Hazel and Mae Cramer — graduated from Lynnwood High and their youngest two — Skyler and Beatrice — will graduate from the school in 2024 and 2030, respectively.

The election to fill the four-year term on the school board will take place in November 2023. While candidates must reside in ESD’s District 3 geographic region, the election is districtwide.