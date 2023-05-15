The history of Edmonds’ University Colony: Part I

Part 1 of two parts

For years I have enjoyed walks and drives heading north on Olympic View Drive toward Perrinville. About three-quarters of a mile north of Puget Drive, just before the road heads uphill, I have admired the framed, weather-beaten metal sign that reads University Colony with a blue heron situated in the lower right corner.

Years ago, I remember asking people about the sign and the community. I was told it originally was a commune for a group of the University of Washington professors back in the 1920s. That made me curious, but I never took the time to research it until recently. Here is a glimpse back in time.

The Initial Land Purchase

In 1872, Amos H. Fletcher of Somerset County, Maine, submitted a request to the U.S. General Land Office in Washington, D.C. to purchase 85 acres of timberland located in Snohomish County, Washington Territory. The land in question was bounded on the west by Puget Sound and was located about a mile north of what would be the town of Edmonds, which was not incorporated until 1890.

The sale was completed under the signature of Ulysses S. Grant, then President of the United States. Little is known of Amos Fletcher, except that he moved westward, homesteaded on the land and cut timber.

(Also in 1872, well-known Mukilteo pioneer Morris Frost purchased 250.75 acres of land south of Amos Fletcher’s property via the same grant process. In 1890, Morris Frost sold 46 acres of his land to Avery C. Allen, and years later that property became known as Fruitdale On The Sound. You can learn more about the history of Fruitdale On The Sound in this article.)

In 1890, the Seattle Montana Railway Company was in the process of establishing a railway between Fairhaven (Bellingham) and Seattle. In so doing, they petitioned Amos Fletcher for title to a 100-foot strip of land along the shoreline for a railroad right-of-way. The petition was granted, and local citizens were hired by the railway to help clear the land so that the tracks could be laid.

After the land had been cleared of stumps, trees, brush and undergrowth, the railway’s surveying crews came through and laid out the exact location for the two sets of tracks.

From the northern starting point, railroad ties and rails were slowly laid in place. Once the first sets of ties and rails were secured, a locomotive with multiple flatcar loads of ties and rails slowly crept forward on the newly laid tracks. Near the end of the newly placed rails, the locomotive stopped while the next set of ties and rails were offloaded and put into place. This process was repeated over and over as the railway moved south toward Seattle. Although trestles had to be built to span waterways and the process of laying tracks was difficult, the railway connecting cities in British Columbia, as well as Fairhaven to Seattle, was completed on Nov. 27, 1891.

Growth of Edmonds and surrounding area 1890 – 1920

When Edmonds was incorporated in August 1890, it was estimated to have around 200 residents. By 1920, that number had grown to 936 within the city limits and several hundred more living in the area.

As the large old-growth forests were cut down and the land was cleared of stumps, the area was deemed to be a rich agricultural area. Real estate developers, bankers and investors took notice and started to purchase land in and around Edmonds.

In late 1905 or early 1906, Amos Fletcher sold his property to two real estate developers. Crawford & Conover, major land developers out of Seattle, purchased most of the land. But a small, wedge-shaped piece of Fletcher’s property was sold to LaLayette Investment Company.

Crawford & Company quickly surveyed their property and created multiple acre tracts. They named the new development Edmonds Sea View Tracts and by the end of March 1906, they began advertising the development in Seattle-area newspapers.

In the meantime, it is unclear how rapidly LaLayette Investment Company developed their parcel of land. There are no known advertisements of the property or any history of when the land was surveyed or developed.

A 1910 plat map shows the original Fletcher property as it had been divided by the two development companies:

The 1910 plat map indicates the smaller LaLayette tracts located above the green section (i.e., Fruitdale on the Sound) and next to Ocean Avenue, whereas the larger tracts that comprised Edmonds Sea View Tracts are pictured above Olympic Avenue.

Below is a closer look at the LaLayette tracts in relationship to Puget Sound and the roads.

What was then Olympic Avenue is today’s Olympic View Drive. Olympic Avenue in 1910 only went as far as where University Colony now sits. It then wrapped back up the hill and connected with Buena Vista Place. The smaller LaLayette lots facing Ocean Avenue were 45 feet wide. The lots that bordered them on the east were 90 feet wide and faced Olympic View Place.

Although the plat map shows Sound View Place going through Fruitdale on the Sound, the road was not open to traffic. A fence/gate existed at the north end of Fruitdale on the Sound. As a result, access to the LaLayette properties was only via a road heading downhill off Olympic Avenue. In 1910, that street didn’t have a name, but was later named Wharf Street. During Amos Fletcher’s time, there may have been a small dock at the end of the street where small steamboats stopped. But in later days, there is no historical record that a wharf ever existed at the end of the road.

Despite all the advertisements by Crawford & Conover, the 1910 plat map shows that many of the tracts/properties in the Edmonds Sea View Tracts development had not been sold. Those that had been sold were identified by the residents’ names. The plat map further shows that none of the tracts within the LaLayette development had been sold by 1910, four years after the land was purchased from Amos Fletcher.

The reasons for the lack of sales in the LaLayette development are possibly varied. It appears that they did not promote the development in the same manner as Crawford & Conover. Additionally, the lots were small, and if anyone did look at them they would have realized the work required to clear and build on the land. Historical records also reflect that commercial lenders were reluctant to make personal loans to individuals or families on properties deemed to be out in the “boonies.” Seattle-based lenders often didn’t want to cross the Snohomish County line to the north, and Everett-based lenders didn’t want to go any further south than Lake Serene.

As the next decade unfolded, financing was further complicated by the emergence of World War I, which weighed heavily on the minds of investors.

1919 tax delinquent property sale

In 1919, for whatever reasons, LaLayette Investment Company couldn’t pay its tax debt to Snohomish County, and the county took possession of the land. It appears that no development had been done on the lots at the time of the repossession.

Subsequent to the forfeiture, Snohomish County posted delinquent-tax-sale notices for the property. One of the posting was at the King County Bank in the University of Washington District. This generated interest within the community, and a group of residents in the University District traveled north to Everett to attend the sale. Their collective goal was to purchase properties, and build summer retreat cabins close to their homes and businesses. At the time, ferry travel across Puget Sound did not exist, and long car rides to distant lakes and other recreational areas were arduous at best.

At the sale, each of the attendees purchased a lot or two, sight unseen, mostly along Ocean Avenue. In total, the group bought 18 lots at the initial sale, and four additional lots were purchased by a California-based group.

The University purchasing group included an artist dealing in weaving materials, a dentist, a general practitioner/doctor, two University of Washington professors including Dean Landes (whose wife Bertha Knight Landes would become the first woman mayor of Seattle), a jeweler, a pipe organ salesman, an insurance broker, a funeral parlor owner, an aviator and musician, a sheet metal worker, an industrial engineer, a realtor, the president and one of the cashiers at King County Bank, and two lumber dealers. It is possible that all of the purchasers were either customers or employees of the bank.

The hard work begins

Once the purchases were completed, the next issue was trying to find the properties. The pieces of land initially had stake markers indicating where the property boundaries were, but they were hidden by 10 to 15 years of undergrowth and brush. Additionally, what appeared to be a road leading down from Olympic Avenue to the waterfront was totally overgrown.

The settlers first scrambled through the undergrowth trying to establish a possible pathway to the properties. Once that was accomplished, they undertook arduous work to clear away enough brush to establish the boundary lines for each property. Upon seeing the boundary markers, most of the ocean-front property owners went back to Everett to buy one half of the wider lots sitting west of their properties so that they could have access to Sound View Place. Despite the hard work, they must have also been amazed by the beautiful unimpeded views of Puget Sound, the Kitsap Peninsula, Whidbey Island and the Olympic mountain range.

According to a historical account written by Bertha Forkner, one of the original purchasers, the group cleared the brush and undergrowth while tripping over downed logs and getting ensnarled in 10-foot-high blackberry bushes to clear the roadway from Olympic Avenue to Sound View Place.

The funeral parlor owner was the first settler to attempt to build a cabin. A pathway was cut into the middle of his lot, and with the help of his friends a space was cleared large enough to build a 12-by-16-foot cabin. A flatbed wheelbarrow was used to carry large milk cans of water, food, tools, building materials and lumber up and down the steep road. It was difficult, backbreaking work but the early owners apparently loved the primitive nature of the land. By the end of summer 1919, the first cabin was in place.

In early 1920, the owners asked the telephone company to run telephone lines out to the area. The telephone company agreed to put in a multi-party line if the owners would pay for the poles to carry the line down from Olympic Avenue to the first cabin. Civilization was getting closer.

By 1921, with the work of all the owners, the road was cleared from Olympic Avenue to Ocean Avenue, and Sound View Place was cleared southward to the Lindsay farm fence. This for the first time allowed building materials to be transported by car down to the various building sites. With the easier transport of materials, all of the owners had cabins built on their properties by the end of 1921.

Interestingly, another early cabin was built almost entirely out of doors. Mr. Holmes, one of the lumber dealers, had an excess of doors due to a large order being canceled. He took the doors and reportedly used them to build most of the internal and exterior walls. It famously became known as “The House Of Doors” and was highlighted in an edition of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in the 1930s.

Although all the cabins were in place by 1921, the settlers still had one major problem. None of the properties had access to fresh drinking water. But good fortune was about to provide a big favor to the novice owners.

Fruitdale on the Sound, which abutted their collective properties to the south, had an abundance of fresh water from streams that ran through the property. The collective owners of Fruitdale on the Sound had just formed their own water company, and were selling water to property owners in the area.

Subsequently, an agreement was put in place whereby the new owners would individually purchase their own water mains, install and maintain them, keep the trail cleared to the springs on the hill, clean the stream of any trash each spring and pay $1 a month. Each of the households agreed to the plan and fresh, clear drinking water was flowing to the camp’s cabins by 1922.

Note: This agreement stayed in place until 1967, when Edmonds City Water replaced the spring water, due to the fact that there was growing concern about the streams’ purity due to the number of dwellings that had cesspools in the area.

— Article researched and written by Byron Wilkes