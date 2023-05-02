The year’s hottest summer trend: Volunteering at community events

As the daylight hours grow longer and neighbors start to dust off their grills and fire up their mowers, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce team is hard at work planning a summer of signature events for the community to enjoy. What’s the key ingredient for a successful event? Not music, food or even beverages… it’s volunteers like you. Iconic Edmonds events such as An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Taste Edmonds and the Edmonds Classic Car Show simply would not be possible without the support of our dedicated community of volunteers.

Whether you love pouring drinks, greeting guests or helping behind the scenes, there is a place for you to volunteer at one of our many annual events.

Some upcoming volunteer roles at An Edmonds Kind of 4th and Beat Brackett race include:

Assemble/distribute race packets

Facilities setup/teardown and maintenance

Day-of greeter and information

Parade registration

Float management

Parade staging info runner

And more

Click here to sign up.

To volunteer for Taste Edmonds on Aug. 11-13, click here.

In addition to the chamber’s “big five” signature community events (including Halloween Trick or Treat and Holiday Tree Lighting), they host other fundraisers and networking events throughout the year. The chamber points out that volunteering regularly is an excellent way to build recognition in the community and lasting personal and professional relationships. To stay up-to-date on all upcoming volunteer opportunities with the chamber, register here.

“We’re forever grateful to our community of volunteers and can’t wait to welcome you to the team!” the chamber says.