Two Memorial Day events scheduled in Edmonds Monday

Two Memorial Day events are scheduled for Monday, May 29 in Edmonds. The first ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium, 100th Avenue West and 15th Street Southwest. This year’s speaker is Retired Marine Corporal Robert Oliverez Jr., National Junior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Oliverez will also be the featured speaker at a short ceremony later that day at Edmonds Veterans Plaza, starting at 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Veterans Plaza is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and Bell Street.