Two public hearings scheduled for May 16 Edmonds City Council meeting

Community members are invited to comment during two public hearings scheduled for the Tuesday, May 16 Edmonds City Council meeting.

The first hearing is on recommendations from the Edmonds Architectural Design Board and Planning Board for permanent standards for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The proposed standards — discussed at the May 2 city council meeting — would replace those contained in an emergency interim ordinance approved by the council Dec. 10. The council ordinance was aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

The second hearing is on the city’s 2024-2029 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, a transportation planning document that identifies funded, partially funded, and unfunded projects that are planned or needed over the next six calendar years.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Consider a resolution declaring an emergency and waiving competitive bidding requirements to complete a repair on a primary clarifier at the wastewater treatment plant.

– Consider a resolution expressing support of prohibiting public use of controlled substances.

– Discuss a citizen-initiated code amendment that would allow day care businesses as a primary permitted use in the neighborhood business (BN) zone. The application involves Great Kids Academy. It would like to establish a new day care center at 24200 76th Ave. W. to the north of its existing center at 24310 76th Ave. W., which is a permitted primary use in the adjacent community business (BC) zone. While the proposed code amendment would benefit the applicant directly, the agenda memo notes, the changes would apply to all BN-zoned properties in Edmonds. These include neighborhood commercial centers such as Perrinville, Five Corners and Holmes Corners (212th and 76th). Day care centers were a prohibited use in the BN zone until they were added as a primary use requiring a conditional use permit in 2001.

– Consider a professional services agreement with the Transpo Group for the city’s Transportation Plan Update.

Also on the agenda are two proclamations: for Public Works Week and National Police Week.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can watch and offer comment remotely at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), or on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview Wayne Grotheer for an open spot on the Edmonds Public Facilities District board, followed by an executive session to discuss pending or potential ligitation. You can see that agenda here.